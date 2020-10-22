Rochester driver inijured in Red Wing collision

RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester driver is hurt in a three-vehicle collision in Goodhue County.

It happened around 5:36 pm Thursday on Highway 58. The Minnesota State Patrol says Benjamin Alex Kriegel, 25 of Rochester, Nicholas Sherman Olson, 29 of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, and John Randy Halverson, 26 of Red Wing, were all northbound when they crashed into each other near the intersection with Pioneer Road.

Kriegel and Olson suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Red Wing Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says all three drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Red Wing police, fire and ambulance assisted with this collision.