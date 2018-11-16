Rochester driver in Nicollet County collision

ST. PETER, Minn. – A Rochester driver is involved in a two-vehicle collision in Nicollet County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Justin Steven Schmitz, 37 of Rochester, was driving north on Highway 169 when he rear ended the vehicle driven by Hollie Lynn Ballard, 22 of Richfield.

Ballard suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to River’s Edge Hospital for treatment. Schmitz was not harmed.

The crash happened just before noon Friday. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Peter Police Department assisted at the scene.