Rochester driver crashes in Winneshiek County

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A Rochester driver is ticketed after a rollover accident in northeast Iowa.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Octavia McCoy, 29, was driving west on Meadowlark Road in Canoe Township, went into the ditch, and rolled. This accident happened a little after 7 am Saturday.
McCoy did not need to be taken to the ambulance but was cited for failure to maintain control and driving while license revoked.
The Sheriff’s Office says the crash caused about $10,000 in damage.
