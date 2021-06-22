Rochester driver arrested after crashing into power pole

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A driver is facing a drunk driving charge after crashing into a power pole Monday afternoon.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4:48 pm in the 200 block of 45th Street SE. Deputies say Samantha Richardson, 33 of Rochester, was driving east when she went off the road and the pole, knocking out the power to some in the area.

Deputies say a preliminary breath test showed Richardson had a blood alcohol level of .187, more than twice the legal limit. A search warrant was sought for a blood sample from her and a DUI charge is pending based on the results.

The Sheriff’s Office says Richardson suffered minor injuries in the crash.