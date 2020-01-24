Clear
Rochester double-murder trial delayed a second time

Glenn Johnson
Glenn Johnson

Two men were stabbed to death in March 2018.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 9:25 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A double-murder trial has now been delayed until nearly two years after the killings happened.

The trial of Glenn Rogers Johnson, 55 of Rochester, was set to begin Monday but that has now been pushed back to March 9.

Rogers is facing two counts of 1st degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Phillip William Hicks and Erick Alan Flemming. Authorities say Johnson attacked the two men at Castleview Apartments on March 17, 2018.

Johnson’s trial was initially scheduled to start in May 2019 after he was found mentally competent but it was then postponed until January 27, 2020. He still being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $3 million bond.

