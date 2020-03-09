Rochester double-homicide trial to add more alternate jurors due to flu fears

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The flu is affecting jury selection in an Olmsted County double murder trial.

Glenn Roger Johnson, 55 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of 1st degree murder for the March 2018 slayings of Phillip William Hicks and Erick Alan Flemming at Castleview Apartments.

On Monday morning, the judge announced that three alternates would be selected in addition to the normal number of jurors. That’s rare because trials ordinarily don’t even use one alternate but the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says it’s to be prepared in case some jurors come down with the flu.

74 candidates have been called in for jury duty and the selection process could take all week, with testimony and argument expected to last another week.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says Johnson’s trial will likely focus on mental health and could be quite graphic since there is security video of the fatal stabbings.