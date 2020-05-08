Rochester doctor talks alternatives to meat product

ROCHESTER, Minn-Outbreaks at meatpacking plants have led to a temporary slow down in production and that's led to concerns of a potential meat shortage.

The Rochester Clinic specializes in lifestyle medicine. Doctor Jengyu Lai says there are lots of alternatives.

"Personally I can live without meat," Dr. Lai said.

Dr. Lai follows a plant-based diet and is unconcerned about the threat of a meat shortage. He says there are a lot of protein sources available and maintains plant protein contains better nutrition than animal protein.

"For example, 100 grams of meat versus beans have the same amount of protein 22 grams,” Dr. Lai said. “However plant protein 15 grams of fibers which the meat doesn't have. At the same time, the beans also have more calcium magnesium like that and zero cholesterol.”

For more information on plant-based diet click on this link https://www.lotushealthfoundation.org/petals-of-health