Rochester doctor charged with supporting terrorism to plead insanity

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester doctor charged with trying to assist the terror group ISIS is going to plead insanity at his trial.

Muhammad Masood was arrested in March 2020 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Federal investigators say Masood was planning to fly to Los Angeles and meet with someone there who he believed would help him get on a cargo ship that would take him to territory controlled by ISIS.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says between January and March, Masood made statements pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham, also known as ISIS, and expressing a desire to travel to Syria to fight for the terror group. Investigators say Masood also indicated a willingness to conduct “lone wolf” terrorist attacks in the United States.

Masood, a licensed doctor in Pakistan, was formerly employed as a research coordinator at a Rochester medical clinic. He’s facing a federal indictment for attempting to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization.

Masood’s attorney filed notice with the U.S. District Court on April 6 of his intent to assert a defense of insanity. No trial date has been set.