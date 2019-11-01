Rochester dentists give cash for candy for a good cause

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you have a tummy ache from eating too much Halloween candy, Family Dentist Tree in Rochester will gladly take extra treats off your hands.

When you bring unwanted candy to their office, they will weigh it. One pound of candy will earn you $1. No, the dentists are not going to eat your candy. Family Dentist Tree is donating it to Operation Shoebox, an organization that puts together care packages for troops serving overseas.

"Last year, we collected 355 pounds of candy. This year we really want to try to beat that goal, so bring in all your candy!" says Dr. Chelsea Reis.

You can drop off your candy during normal business hours through November 8th.