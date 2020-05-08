Rochester dental office taking precautions to protect patients and staff

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hospitals, surgery centers, and clinics across Minnesota, including dental and veterinary clinics, can resume elective procedures next week if they take safety and social distancing precautions. But that doesn't necessarily mean you can make an appointment to get whatever you'd like done.

At Amethyst Dental Care, they're taking all kinds of precautions to protect patients and staff.

"There's a questionnaire that we actually give them on the telephone to see if they're showing an signs or symptoms. We take everyone's temperature and we record it when they show up. My job is not just to provide dental care, but most importantly to keep my patients safe and my staff safe," said Dr. John Boeker.

All the rooms are stripped down to just the essentials to make it easy to quickly and thouroughly disinfect. There is a faceshield at the front desk, and staff will be wearing N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment.

Not all elective procedures are going to be allowed right now. It really all boils down to this.

"So if there's anything going on in your mouth that's bothering you in any way shape or form, it should be taken care of. Ideally, it should've been taken care of first when you felt it. But we're still supposed to be treating those conditions to prevent further worsening of those conditions at this time," explained Boeker.

He says routine care is allowed in order to prevent a condition from getting worse. But they don't encourage someone who maybe just wants a cleaning, but doesn't have an chronic or worsening condition to come in at this time.

If you have any questions about an elective procedure you'd like done, you're encouraged to call your dental office.