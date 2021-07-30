Rochester declares July 30 as 'Mayo Clinic Day'

July 30 is the official 'Mayo Clinic Day' for the Rochester community thanks to a proclamation signed by Mayor Kim Norton.

Mayo Clinic was recognized as the best hospital by U.S News and World Report for the sixth consecutive year, which prompted the city to create the holiday.

Anesthesiologist and Pain Physician Doctor Halena Gazelka said working at Mayo has been a life's mission.

"This is truly a calling and I think that is what is so amazing about the people who work at Mayo Clinic. This is not a job. Taking care of our patients is truly life's work. It is joy and it is absolutely fulfilling every day," Gazelka said.

The Mayo Civic Center and Rochester City Hall Dome will have blue lighting covering the buildings to celebrate the new holiday.