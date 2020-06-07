Rochester day care sees increase in attendance as businesses reopen: 'Safety's still number one'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More businesses reopening means more people are going back to work. If they have kids, they'll need childcare.

Quality Kids Care Center saw an increase in their attendance after phase two of "Reopening Minnesota" started on Monday, June 1.

With the announcement from Gov. Tim Walz on phase three set for June 10, they're expecting even more kids in the days to come.

For them, sanitation and cleanliness remain their top priorities.

"We've been praying and hoping for the best," Helen Onanuga, the director of Quality Kids Care Center, said. "And so far no outbreaks, no illness/spreading at all. We're still as careful as ever, still sending kids home if it's 99 [degrees] or above, a fever, or any other symptoms."

Onanuga said there's still a lot of hand washing, and employees are sanitizing surfaces frequently.