Rochester dance studio to have virtual show of winter performances

ROCHESTER, Minn- It was the winter when it couldn't have an in person show but even a pandemic couldn't stop Just For Kix Rochester from having a performance. Instead of having an in person one this year, the dance studio decided to show performers and their families what they have been working on virtually.

In a new film, they will get to see what they would have saw and done if its winter recital was in person.

"It was a a very fun exciting experience and we can't wait to see the premiere," said JFK Rochester Program Director Bethany Morrisey.

The movie which the dance studio is hoping to send out a link to for families to stream on Friday, will consist of over 400 dancers showing off their skills through more than 60 routines.

"It's amazing that we were still able to do a show even if that looked a little different," explained Quinn Rinden, a head instructor, assistant coach, and dancer at JFK Rochester. "I'm grateful for the studio that we were still able to do something."

The routines will include solos, duets, and trios performing styles such as contemporary, hip hop, jazz, kick, lyrical, and tap.

"Even in a pandemic, all things are possible if your willing to pivot, change, be flexible, and just provide great opportunities for kids and each other," said Morrisey.

Performers in the film range from 2-18-years-old. JFK Rochester is hoping to have in person recitals and competitions in the spring.