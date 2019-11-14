Rochester dance floor robber is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is going to jail for robbing a woman on a dance floor.

Letrell Pierre Brewer, 36 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to one count of theft Wednesday. Law enforcement says he stole things from a purse around a woman’s shoulder at Dooley’s Pub on December 16, 2018. The victim says she and a friend chased Brewer down and got her cell phone back.

Brewer has been sentenced to 88 days in jail and two years of supervised release. He must also either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.