ROCHESTER, Minn. - A sprinkler system helped limit the damage due to a fire at a Waste Management Transfer Station.

Fire crews were called Sunday at 9:47 p.m. and found smoke coming from a garbage transfer station before a second alarm upgraded the situation to a full structure fire response.

An aerial ladder helped keep the fire under control.

There was noticeable heat and smoke damage on the walls inside the station.

No injuries were reported.