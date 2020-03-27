Clear
Rochester creating a coronavirus information hotline

Starts operation Saturday.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 4:43 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 4:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is opening up a coronavirus hotline.

It will start operation on Saturday and continue for the foreseeable future, staffed by employees of the Rochester Public Library.

“Library staff are accustomed to answering community members’ questions, and even though the library has been closed, we have a crew of staff working from home to answer phone calls, texts, emails, and online chats,” says Karen Lemke, Head of Marketing and Community Engagement at the library. “Information Hotline staff will either be able to locate the information requested or direct callers to the appropriate organization or person.”

The COVID-19 Information Hotline number is 507-328-2822 and will be open from 9 am to 9 pm. Call center staff will be available to answer questions about COVID-19 response efforts and resources in the community. The City of Rochester’s COVID-19 webpage with information and links can be found by clicking here.

