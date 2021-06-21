Rochester couple returns home to find vehicle, other items stolen

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester couple returned home Sunday to find a vehicle stolen from their driveway and many other belongings missing.

Police said it was reported at 9 p.m. from the 1500 block of Graham Ct. SE.

The two victims left home at 5:30 p.m. and returned at 9 p.m. to find a 2007 blue Jeep Compass with the license plate 332RXT stolen from the driveway.

They said the front door to the home may have been unlocked.

A small amount of jewelry, a backpack, a computer tablet, and change also went missing.