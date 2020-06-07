Rochester couple hurt in motorcycle crash

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – Two Rochester residents were hurt in a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon.

It took place around 2:13 pm in Wabasha County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Thomas Joseph Roth, 83, and Jean Ann Roth, 80, were riding a motorcycle south on Highway 63 when a deer ran out on the road and caused a crash.

The State Patrol says both Thomas and Jean Roth suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the Lake City Emergency Department. Both were wearing a helmet.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office and Lake City Ambulance assisted with this crash.