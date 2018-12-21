Clear
Rochester couple hurt in Wabasha County collision

Car crossed the center line and hit a semi.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 5:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – Two people from Rochester were hurt when their car crossed the centerline and hit a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened Thursday around 3 pm on Highway 42 in Wabasha County.

Merlin John Ricklefs, 82 of Rochester, was driving north on the north side of Plainview and hit the southbound semi driven by Clinton Alan Sjoquist, 34 of Goodhue. Merlin Ricklefs and a passenger, Karen Lee Ricklefs, 81, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Sjoquist was not hurt. The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.

Road conditions were wet at the time of this crash. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office and Plainview police, fire, and ambulance assisted at the scene.

