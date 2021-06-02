Rochester councilperson named to state water and soil board

ROCHESTER, Minn. – City Councilperson Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick has been named to the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR).

Governor Tim Walz picked Kirkpatrick to serve in an Elected City Official - Non-Metro appointment on the twenty-member board through December 2022.

“I'm honored to be appointed to BWSR as my passions never take me too far away from the soil and water,” says Kirkpatrick. “Our built environment relies on what's underfoot, and the protection of these two resources will help to ensure a sustainable future for Minnesota's people and economy.

State officials say BWSR works to improve and protect Minnesota’s water and soil resources by working in partnership with local organizations and private landowners. The agency is responsible for accomplishing various land and water protection, habitat restoration, and clean water programs and projects in collaboration with local governments statewide.