Rochester council votes against annexation of Hart Farms

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It looks like a new middle school will not be located at the old Hart Farms property.

The Rochester City Council voted 6-1 Monday to not annex the land as a site for a new school. The Community Development Department recommended against the annexation for three reasons:

- Lack of financial resources.

- It would force the city to invest in the South Zumbro sewershed over others.

- It would require public infrastructure and safety investments.

Rochester Public Schools had submitted an annexation request for the Hart Farms property in December 2019. Following that, however, Rochester city administration asked the school district to consider building a new middle school in the northwest part of the city.