Rochester could still see fireworks this summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on holding a fireworks show in August.

The July 4th celebration and fireworks in Rochester were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic but the proposed plan is to now light up the sky on August 22. City Director of Parks and Forestry Mike Nigbur has submitted a request to the council to spend $40,000 on a fireworks show that would be based at Soldiers Field instead of the traditional location at Silver Lake.

Nigbur’s request for council action states:

“While fireworks at Silver Lake have been successful, we believe that relocating the event to Soldiers Field will provide more staffing efficiencies and safer operations, all while having the option of utilizing the event infrastructure that has been put in place at Soldiers Field over the last few years.”

The proposal says the fireworks would be set off from the golf course south of the river while the audience would be required to stay north of the river.

The Rochester City Council will meet at 3:30 pm Monday in the council chambers.