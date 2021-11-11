Rochester could see federal dollars from infrastructure bill

The passage of the $1.2 trillion bipartisian infrastructure bill means municipalities will have the chance to get funding from federal programs.

Rochester's Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said the Med City could see additional federal funding from the bill for the rapid transit bus project, known as Link and for runway upgrades at the Rochester International Airport.

The Link project will cost roughly $115 million.

Parrish said community members can expect grant allocations from federal funding next year.