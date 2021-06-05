Rochester cools off at Cascade Lake Beach on a scorching first weekend in June

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first weekend of June is off to a scorching hot start.
While it may be fun to get out in the sun, it's important to take precautions.
Plenty of people took advantage of the hot weather on the first weekend open for Cascade Lake Beach.
If you plan on being in the sun for long periods of time, it's important to stay hydrated.
Seek shade if possible and remember to take breaks.
Don't forget to apply SPF and wear a hat or sunglasses to avoid heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion.
Peter Howard from Rochester is surprised at the weekend's high temperatures.
“It's a little early for this kind of heat in June, I think yesterday up in the Twin Cities was a record high, but we're enjoying it, getting a chance to go swimming,” says Howard.
Megan Mullenbach is just excited to be back at the beach.
“Finally after the COVID year that we've had, it's so fun to finally be out and be around people, and have fun and enjoy the sunshine.”
If you're looking for a place to cool off this weekend, Soldiers Field Pool opened Saturday and Silver Lake Pool will open Monday in Rochester.
