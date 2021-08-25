Rochester continues to work towards inclusivity as part of 2021 Global Mayors Challenge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester's commitment to diversity and inclusion continues as new inclusive signage downtown is being recognized as part of the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge.

Sustainability coordinator Lauren Jensen says the signage has been updated, in part, to show the community's overall commitment to diversity with the grant being another opportunity to do just that.

She explained, "I think just being transparent about that across the community whether it's in signage, like the inclusive signage we've just put up, or other things the community does it just continues to show our commitment to that and we're working on those opportunities and creating those open doors."

Rochester is one of 50 finalists selected for the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge out of more than 630 applicants.

Out of the 50 currently in the running 15 will win the grand prize of a million dollars each to implement their ideas.

In Rochester, the grant money would focus on women in Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIOPOC) communities and create pathways for job opportunities in the city's growing construction industry.

"Prior to COVID-19, 40% of our black population in Rochester lived in poverty," added Jensen. "So, just based on community engagement we've done across a variety of initiatives, we know that people want to see more diverse representation and see themselves represented in our community equally."

Last year less than 1% of the roughly 1,700 construction jobs in Rochester were filled by women of color who make up 13% of the population according to the city.