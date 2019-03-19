Rochester connecting with residents through online public engagement platform

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a way for the city to better connect with its residents.
A new public engagement platform launched Monday night called Polco.
It's an online platform that allows resident to directly provide input to the local government decision-making process.
Jenna Bowman is the communications and engagement manager for the city. She said the tool will make it easier for the city and community members to connect.
"They don't always have the time or opportunity to step away from work, family, activities to attend an in-person meeting," Bowman said. "Be it an open house, or a council meeting, or a COW meeting. So this gives people the opportunity to engage at a time that's convenient for them."
To sign up, click here. You can also download the Polco app on your smart phone.
