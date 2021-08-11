Rochester conducting survey on the future of Parks & Recreation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Residents are being asked their views on the future of Rochester's Parks & Recreation System.

A plan for improvements was developed in 2015-2016 and the city's Parks & Rec Department is now conducting a survey to see if that System Plan is still meeting community needs.

A random sample of 5,500 households were selected to provide their feedback anonymously and were asked to return a response by the deadline of August 20. Community members who were not randomly selected, can now provide their feedback via Polco, an online polling platform.

“We greatly appreciate your participation," says Parks & Rec Director Paul Widman. "We look forward to seeing how this data informs how we move forward as a department and support’s work to best serve our residents, businesses, and visitors.”

The survey includes eight questions and a set of demographic questions. The Parks & Recreation System Plan can be found on the City of Rochester website. All surveys are anonymous.

It is expected that the results from the survey and community conversation will be shared in early fall.