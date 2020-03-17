Clear
BREAKING NEWS Olmsted County declares health emergency, announces major expansion of closures Full Story
BREAKING NEWS City of Mason City: All gatherings of 10 or more people on public property prohibited Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester community steps up as blood shortages impact the nation

The coronavirus crisis is causing severe blood shortages across the country because of an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 2:39 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The coronavirus crisis is causing severe blood shortages across the country because of an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations.

It's an issue being felt in Rochester but thankfully the community is stepping up.

Mayo clinic says it's seen an about 25-percent increase in people giving blood on Tuesday compared to a typical day at the blood donation center.

Mayo says int he past where there's been a regional shortage of blood the clinic has been able to call on other regions for help but currently the community has to be self-reliant since there's a shortage across the nation.

Dr. Justin Kreuter says that means it's more important than ever that people give locally.

He explained, "That five-percent of eligible people that are donating - those people will probably get sick in the next coming weeks to months so we're going to be dependent on people who have never donated before or people who have not made it a habit of donating to actually come out and donate so we can get through this time period."

The clinic does say it's best to make an appointment if you donate blood instead of walking-in. That way everyone can continue to practice social distancing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain and possible snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Meals on Wheels still happening

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on the changing skies

Image

NIACC season ends

Image

We want to tell your story

Image

Coaches, athletic directors scrambling as season delayed

Image

NAHL regular-season canceled

Image

NIACC women's season comes to an abrupt end

Image

Frantic time for athletic directors as spring sports delayed

Community Events