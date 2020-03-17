Rochester community steps up as blood shortages impact the nation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The coronavirus crisis is causing severe blood shortages across the country because of an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations.

It's an issue being felt in Rochester but thankfully the community is stepping up.

Mayo clinic says it's seen an about 25-percent increase in people giving blood on Tuesday compared to a typical day at the blood donation center.

Mayo says int he past where there's been a regional shortage of blood the clinic has been able to call on other regions for help but currently the community has to be self-reliant since there's a shortage across the nation.

Dr. Justin Kreuter says that means it's more important than ever that people give locally.

He explained, "That five-percent of eligible people that are donating - those people will probably get sick in the next coming weeks to months so we're going to be dependent on people who have never donated before or people who have not made it a habit of donating to actually come out and donate so we can get through this time period."

The clinic does say it's best to make an appointment if you donate blood instead of walking-in. That way everyone can continue to practice social distancing.