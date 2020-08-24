Clear
Rochester community schools provide more than food and clothing

The United Way of Olmsted County is the backbone to making the Rochester community schools so successful, but it goes beyond just the school supplies or clothes they provide.

Posted: Aug 24, 2020 9:23 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Four Rochester Public Schools are providing students with resources to fight food insecurity, provide clothing and support in a unique way. It's a partnership between the United Way of Olmsted County and the school district.

Over 11 million children in the US are food insecure, according to Feeding America. But the community schools are aiming to change that statistic. At Gage Elementary, Riverside Elementary, John Marshall High School and Rochester Alternative Learning Center, you'll find resource rooms full of donations that students can have access to if they're in need. However, KIMT is learning it goes beyond those rooms.

Coordinator of Family and Community Partnerships, Julie Ruzek, explained the community schools are a program designed to make students feel comfortable in their own skin, build relationships within the community and provide mental health resources. There's an assessment done beforehand at each school to see exactly what's needed for their students. The president of United Way, Jerome Ferson, said student success is dependent on many factors and their needs have changed a lot since the pandemic started. "Which includes food security, clothing, access to school supplies, technology and all the things that were just mentioned," Ferson explained. "But the infrastructure and relationships that were built to establish the community schools really were essential in our response times to COVID-19.

Ruzek said they had to shift their services a little bit because of the pandemic and moving forward, they'll continue adapting to the changes. "We really need to make sure that we are building trusting, safe relationships with our partners, with students, with staff, with our families, so that we can do the work," Ruzek said. "And we can do the work when times are difficult and when stressors are high."

During the spring, they used buses that weren't being used for school and turned them into mobile resource centers. So this year with the hybrid model in place, they're figuring out the best ways to make sure the students can still easily access those resources. As of right now, only those four schools have implemented the program, but KIMT is learning there will be more in the future.

If you would like to show your support for the community schools program, you can head to the website. You can also call 211 with any questions you may have about resources in the community.

