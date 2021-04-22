Rochester community remembers Olmsted County Detention Deputy Mark Anderson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester community honored the life of Olmsted County Detention Deputy Mark Anderson Thursday, who passed away unexpectedly last week.

The visitation was held at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home and was attended by friends, family and co-workers at the Olmsted County Sheriff's Department.

Two co-workers, Ariana Torkelson and Mollie Kolb remember Anderson as a kind man who always wanted to do good for his community.

"He invited you to his home, I didn't have holidays to go to sometimes and he would invite me over to holidays. He was just very inclusive," Torkelson said.

"Mark didn't have a ton of family so his friends were his family and he made sure that you knew you were a part of his family," Kolb said.

Anderson had spent the past 11 years working with the adult detention center. He started his career with Olmsted County in 1995.