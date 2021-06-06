Rochester community reacts to fatal overnight shooting downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An overnight shooting in Rochester has left one person dead and another in critical condition.

It happened on the corner of First Ave. SW and Third St. SW. The Rochester Police Department says an on-duty officer witnessed the shooting around 2:30 in the morning.

An officer ran after one of the shooters and took him into custody. A second shooter was taken into custody a short time after.

A 28-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene and a second 28-year-old male was taken to St. Mary’s with life-threatening injuries.

Mike Alexander has lived in Rochester for more than 20 years. Alexander tells KIMT he hopes incidents like this won’t deter visitors, which he says are the lifeblood of the community, from coming to visit.

Alexander said, “I'm concerned about that because I don't want to see Rochester become one of these communities that lose a lot of businesses because of the crime.”

He added it’s especially concerning given the current climate in the Twin Cities. He added, “I feel like you're kind of protected here in Rochester and then that stuff is starting to happen here too.”

KIMT also spoke with a couple looking for an apartment in the area. While Graham Brown and Shelby Chavez say it won’t deter them from moving to the city it will make them reconsider how to get home safely late at night.

Brown said, “She's going to be walking home late at night (because of her job at Mayo Clinic) so it's definitely going to be something to consider when she's walking home; we're going to have to think of some safety precautions.”

Police say no other suspects are involved in the incident.