Rochester community reacts to U.S. pulling out of Afghanistan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the U.S. withdrawals from Afghanistan chaos is underway at the Kabul International Airport as desperate people try to flee in panic.

At least seven were killed and many other injured as thousands hoped to take a flight out of the country.

The Rochester VFW Post 1215 spoke about the unrest saying there are many different views and individualized experiences of veterans but manager Michael Nelson does say it's an emotional day for many.

He explained, "In southeastern Minnesotan, we have many veterans who have served there, veterans who have lost their lives, people who have lost their sons and daughters there. So, for them, this is kind of a heartfelt moment."

After nearly 20 years the U.S. is pulling out of Afghanistan and in a matter of days the Taliban have already seized control of the nation's capital, threatening the safety of many citizens.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy said, "This is a life and death situation. If you're not a Taliban friend and you're in Afghanistan you're in a life and death situation."

Hardy says the move began with the Obama Administration, continued with the Trump Administration, and has now come to fruition with the Biden Administration.

"For the last year and a half, the Taliban's plan is to take Afghanistan and for the last 10 years the U-S' plan is to get out of Afghanistan," he explained.

However, the withdrawal has seen chaos as thousands of Afghans are desperate to escape Taliban capture. Sunday marks the end of a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan.

Hardy said, "We've made the claim for four straight administrations that we will hunt down terrorists and we will help eliminate it. Reduce it and eliminate it if possible. Well, right now we're not doing any of the three."

The U.S. State Department has been ordered to get all its people out of the country by August 31.