Rochester community reacts to President Trump extending social distancing guidelines

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 5:21 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - President Trump is postponing his goal of reopening the economy in two weeks and extending social distancing guidelines in an attempt to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases.

The White House's original 15-day social distancing guidelines will be extended at at least the end of April.

Most people KIMT News 3 spoke with in Rochester think more social distancing is a good idea. Six feet apart is the magic number for staying safe and healthy.

"I totally agree with it, especially in the larger cities where they're having so much problems," Jim Vigen, of Byron, said. "It's going to be hard on some of the businesses and I'm hoping the stimulus package that they had will help those people."

"So whatever the government ordered, we need to stay home," Zongvue Chang, of Rochester, said. "If I go somewhere I have to take this with me, with the mask and the gloves. So it protects myself and protects other people too."

"We have to take care of ourselves to be sure that we don't have the virus," Josephine Hernandez, of Rochester, said.

With 51 cases in Olmsted County as of Monday afternoon, medical experts warn this is just the beginning for some cities.

"We want every place in the United States to be prepared for that," Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said. "So it's critical, even if you don't see it, it could be circulating in your community."

People tell KIMT News 3 they're doing their part and protecting themselves by staying home and continuing to wash their hands.

President Trump says he now hopes to see the US on its way to recovery by June 1.

