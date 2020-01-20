Rochester community celebrates MLK Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day to celebrate the live of the civil rights leaders.

Around 100 people took part in a march in the city's downtown, a fitting tribute to a man who walked hundreds of thousands of miles for equality.

"What he was doing was just the beginning. He was just igniting the fire," Stephanie Whitehorn, of Rochester, said. "So I think he would be pleased to see that people are still marching. People are still standing together. People are still coming together just not to celebrate him but to bring up the issues of injustice, bring up the issues of equality."

As many remember King's words, community leaders hope his message of equality and inclusion continues on.

"Dr. King is one of our heroes from the African American community," W.C. Jordan Jr., the president of Rochester's branch of the NAACP, said. "So we want our young kids to be able to know who he was, what he did, and how we all stand on the shoulders of some of the pioneers that came before us."

Rochester youth realize the civil rights leader paved an important path for them.

"We wouldn't be able to go to the schools that we go to, I wouldn't be able to have the friends that I have, I wouldn't have the education that I have if it wasn't for him [King]," Myari Glover, of Rochester, said.

Now, community leaders hope King's words still ring out during the city's growth.

Jordan hopes as the community grows, inclusion does too.

"I think that we have done great jobs in diversity and having a diverse Minnesota, but we need to have a more included Minnesota," Jordan said. "More inclusion with the diverse population that we have."

He notes addressing disparities is crucial, especially when it comes to employment, health care, income, and home ownership.

Jordan mentions one way of doing that is including more minority contractors as Destination Medical Center continues to build downtown.