Rochester commission backs plan for new downtown apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Plans for a new downtown apartment complex took another step forward Wednesday after securing support from Rochester's Planning and Zoning Commission.

The commission voted unanimously to recommend city council members approve a preliminary plan for the project, being referred to as City Walk Apartments.

The proposed seven-story complex would be located on the southwest corner of 2nd Street SW and 6th Avenue SW, featuring 131 units. The building would also include three floors of underground parking, as well as a pool deck.

While the development is expected to exceed the property's density requirements, city staff say it would be consistent with the surrounding area.

The plan is expected to be reviewed by the Rochester City Council next month. If approved, developer 988 Rochester LLC would need to submit a final plan for review before beginning construction.