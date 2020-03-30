Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester comes TOGETHER to help non-profits hurt by outbreak

Rochester Area Foundation, Mayo Clinic, and United Way create support fund.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 2:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A coronavirus community support fund has been created for Rochester non-profit groups.

Founded by the Rochester Area Foundation, Mayo Clinic, and United Way of Olmsted County, the TOGETHER Fund will give grants to agencies hit hard by the ongoing pandemic.

“The entire community is faced with significant challenges as we battle COVID -19. This community has a history of coming together in times of great challenge and uncertainty to help those who need it most," says Halena Gazelka, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic Public Affairs.

An application process for the TOGETHER Fund will be available in the first week of April and a distribution committee made up of funding partners will review, prioritize, and approve funding requests on a rolling basis. Community partners like Think Bank, IBM, Pepsi Co., Lasker Jewelers, and Rochester Sand and Gravel have joined with the founders to contribute over $500,000 to the fund with an overall goal of raising at least $1,000,000.

“Together as community partners, we are committed to strengthening local nonprofit organizations during this uncertain time,” says Jennifer Woodford, President of Rochester Area Foundation. “We know this pandemic is having an immediate impact on our community and the nonprofits that so faithfully serve it, and we hope these funds will help provide relief to those who need it most.”

TOGETHER Fund organizers say 100% of contributions will be distributed to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations located in the greater Rochester area that are able to demonstrate a community need, including how needs have changed or increased due to the coronavirus and how they plan to impact that need.

To donate to the TOGETHER Fund, visit Rochester Area Foundation’s website at RochesterArea.org/together or the United Way website https://donate.onecause.com/united-we-fight-coronavirus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 56°
Nice weather to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office on enforcing Stay at Home order

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Sunshine, rain, and great temps - a look at the week ahead

Image

Sean Weather 3/29

Image

Minnesota State Troopers gives masks to doctor

Image

Drive-in church services

Image

Sean Weather 3/28 2

Image

Albert Lea Fire Reassurance Program expanded

Image

Mayo's Madsen brothers prepping for Cincy

Community Events