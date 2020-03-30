Rochester comes TOGETHER to help non-profits hurt by outbreak

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A coronavirus community support fund has been created for Rochester non-profit groups.

Founded by the Rochester Area Foundation, Mayo Clinic, and United Way of Olmsted County, the TOGETHER Fund will give grants to agencies hit hard by the ongoing pandemic.

“The entire community is faced with significant challenges as we battle COVID -19. This community has a history of coming together in times of great challenge and uncertainty to help those who need it most," says Halena Gazelka, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic Public Affairs.

An application process for the TOGETHER Fund will be available in the first week of April and a distribution committee made up of funding partners will review, prioritize, and approve funding requests on a rolling basis. Community partners like Think Bank, IBM, Pepsi Co., Lasker Jewelers, and Rochester Sand and Gravel have joined with the founders to contribute over $500,000 to the fund with an overall goal of raising at least $1,000,000.

“Together as community partners, we are committed to strengthening local nonprofit organizations during this uncertain time,” says Jennifer Woodford, President of Rochester Area Foundation. “We know this pandemic is having an immediate impact on our community and the nonprofits that so faithfully serve it, and we hope these funds will help provide relief to those who need it most.”

TOGETHER Fund organizers say 100% of contributions will be distributed to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations located in the greater Rochester area that are able to demonstrate a community need, including how needs have changed or increased due to the coronavirus and how they plan to impact that need.

To donate to the TOGETHER Fund, visit Rochester Area Foundation’s website at RochesterArea.org/together or the United Way website https://donate.onecause.com/united-we-fight-coronavirus.