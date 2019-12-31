Rochester collision claims its second victim

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A December 19 crash has claimed a second victim.

An online obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral home says Luvern Quandt, 87 of Rochester, died on December 29 due to injuries he suffered in that crash.

Luvern’s wife Audre Quandt, 82, was killed in the car/pickup collision at 65th Street NW and Blandel Road NW. It happened around 5 pm on December 19.

Authorities initially said Luvern Quandt, the driver of the car, had suffered non-life threatening injuries and that the driver of the pickup, Kenneth Aaker, 63, was not hurt.