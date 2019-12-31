Clear

Rochester collision claims its second victim

Husband dies 10 days after his wife.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 7:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A December 19 crash has claimed a second victim.

An online obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral home says Luvern Quandt, 87 of Rochester, died on December 29 due to injuries he suffered in that crash.

Luvern’s wife Audre Quandt, 82, was killed in the car/pickup collision at 65th Street NW and Blandel Road NW. It happened around 5 pm on December 19.

Authorities initially said Luvern Quandt, the driver of the car, had suffered non-life threatening injuries and that the driver of the pickup, Kenneth Aaker, 63, was not hurt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -1°
Warmer weather arrives for the new year
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Deer hide donation program

Image

Smart Transit increasing

Image

NYE Roller Skating

Image

Ball Drop

Image

NYE Drinking

Image

Deadliest Day

Image

Meal for WWII Veterans

Image

Year in Review: November and December

Image

Sara's New Year's Eve Morning Forecast

Image

2019: Minnesota High School Sports Year in Review

Community Events