Rochester closing Rec Center, Graham Arena to fight COVID spread

ROCHESTER, MInn. – Some facilities are being closed and in-person delivery of city services limited as Rochester struggled to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“The majority of City services remain fully functional thanks to the various online and digital tools that we have available. By taking the step of reducing in-person interactions, we are being proactive and doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” says City Administrator Steve Rymer. “We ask everyone continue to wear masks and practice social distancing as we get through this together.”

The following changes are going into effect:

City Hall

· Limited front counter transactional services are available at City Hall Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

· Appointments are required for Administration, Attorneys Office, City Clerk/Licensing, City Council, Civic Music, Finance/IT, Fire Administration, Human Resources, Mayor’s Office and Park & Recreation.

Development Services & Infrastructure

The Development Services & Infrastructure Center lobby remains open to the public for limited in-person transactions Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The materials drop-off/pick-up areas located in the main door vestibule remains accessible on Fridays.

Virtual inspections are occurring to the greatest extent possible.

Recreation activities at City-owned facilities

· Activities at city-operated recreational facilities, including Graham Arena, the Rochester Recreation Center and the National Volleyball Center, will be paused from Sunday, November 15 through Monday, November 30. The status of activities at these facilities will be re-evaluated in one week.

Rochester Police Department

· The Records Office located at the downtown Law Enforcement Center (101 4 Street SE) remains open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm. The Records Office at the North Service Station is closed.

Rochester Public Library

· Curbside and walk-up services continue to operate Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm

· The Bookmobile will continue to operate. Visit www.rplmn.org/bookmobile for current schedule.

· Internet Service is no longer available until further notice.

Rochester Public Utilities

· The lobby is open for limited in person services Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

City Council, Board, Commission and Committee Meetings

· City Council meetings will occur virtually, beginning with the November 16 Study Session. Meeting information, including agendas, public comment instructions and links for live viewing are available on the City website.

· All Board and Commission meetings will occur virtually. Information is available on the City website.

“This is a difficult time for the community,” says Ken Jones, Director of Emergency Management for City of Rochester. “Now is the time to remain extra cautious to slow the spread of COVID-19. Everyone can do their part by limiting close contact to 15 minutes or less, avoid sharing breathing air with non-household members, wearing a mask for another layer of protection, and doing regular handwashing.”

City leaders are urging residents to use phone-based or virtual city resources and avoid in-person meetings as much as possible.

The City of Rochester COVID-19 Information Hotline (507-328-2822) is available Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. Information is also available on the City’s COVID-19 webpage.