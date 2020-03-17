Rochester closes city buildings, makes bus and parking changes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – All Rochester city facilities are closing to the public as of Wednesday.

City staff will still be available for residents questions and concerns by phone and email.

In addition, changes are being made to Rochester Public Transit (RPT) routes and parking regulations.

As of Friday, regular transit service will be reduced, with RPT operating Routes 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26, seven days per week.

Routes 21 through 26 will run every 30 minutes from 5:30 am to 10:30 pm Monday through Friday. They will follow the regular schedule from 7 am to 7 pm on weekends.

Park & Ride Routes 1D, 3D, 4D, 6D, 15D and 18D will operate according to their current weekday peak schedule. Midday service to Park & Rides will be provided on those same direct routes with a 30 minute frequency.

RPT’s paratransit service, Zumbro Independent Passenger Service (ZIPS), will continue to operate regular dial-a-ride service for persons with disabilities.

RPT is reducing the number of routes to make more buses available for the busiest routes to allow for social distancing as recommended by the Minnesota Department of Health. Riders are being asked to keep one seat between them and others at all times and standees should observe a six foot separation from other passengers.

RPT drivers are being instructed to depart stops once their buses are 50% full—or about 20 passengers. Additional buses are being added to minimize the chance of leaving riders at the stop.

The following parking changes will be in effect in Rochester as of Wednesday:

- Commuters to downtown Rochester will be allowed to park in any surface lot at Soldiers Field Memorial Park and along George Gibbs Dr SW at no charge

- Seasonal parking restrictions are lifted, ending the alternate side parking rules for the season

- The city is suspending enforcement of residential permit-only parking areas through the end of March.

Other parking ordinances like meter enforcement, no parking zones, and overnight restrictions will remain in effect.

“Neighborhood parking is a challenge in the best of times, and there will be core neighborhoods where this change is inconvenient,” says Rene Halasy, Executive Director of RNeighbors. “Please keep in mind this is a temporary situation that will allow health care workers the social distancing safety to continue doing their extremely important jobs to get our community through this time.”

Daily parking rates will still apply at the city’s six parking ramps and surface lots.

RPT has implemented new and enhanced cleaning procedures for our vehicles and facilities, disinfecting high-touch surfaces and operator compartments on every vehicle each night. Operators are also conducting multiple mid-day wipe-downs as the schedule allows.

People showing signs of illness and those who have had close contact with persons who are ill are being asked to not use public transit. RPT Customers are also encouraged to limit non-essential trips, and travel during non-peak times when possible, to reduce occupancy on buses.