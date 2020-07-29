Rochester closes Cascade Lake Beach due to E. coli bacteria

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Cascade Lake Beach has been closed due to high levels of E. coli bacteria.

The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department posted warning signs after elevated bacteria levels were detected this past week but after testing the water again on Tuesday, those bacteria levels were “considerably higher” and access to the beach has been cut off.

“We take seriously our role in ensuring our parks and recreation facilities are safe for our residents and visitors,” says Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman. “As such, we have been taking the needed steps as the bacteria levels have been monitored. We will provide an updated communication to the community when levels return to a state where we can safely open the beach and lake.”

Cascade Lake will be tested again on Monday, with the results expected back on Tuesday. The beach and lake will remain closed until then.

Experts say excessive rainfall, extreme heat in shallow bodies of water like Cascade Lake, and wildlife can all be common causes for bacteria levels to increase.