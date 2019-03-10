Rochester cleans up after another winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. – People in Rochester spent Sunday cleaning up Saturday’s snowfall. Luckily, it wasn’t as bad as expected.

“I had already done some shoveling on the roof edges, trying to get those clear in anticipation of more snow...but it ended up being nothing,” Richard Kuiper of Rochester said.

“I was expecting it to be a lot worse, but I'm glad it wasn't,” Cheryce Brenno of Rochester said.

Rochester city plows worked overnight on Saturday and Sunday to clear both sides of the streets. Megan Moeller with the public works department said they were able to be efficient thanks to people adhering to the snow emergency.

“A big Thank you to everybody to helping out, following the snow emergency guidance, and getting off the streets. That really did help our operators do what they needed to do,” Moeller said.

A lot of the community got help cleaning up from mother nature.

“There was a crusty layer that the snow blower couldn't get,” Kuiper said. ”The sun game out and did the rest for me. Now, I'm just doing a little clean up with the shovel.”

But the sun is also creating some slushy roads. With more possible melting, the city will spend the rest of the week clearing storm drains.

“We'll be spending time on our storm drain infrastructure, clearing that off,” Moeller said. “So, if there is a lot of melting, if we get rain, that infrastructure can operate as needed.”

But people in town know, winter in the Midwest is unpredictable. Minnesotans are keeping their shovels on standby during what could be the home stretch.

“We'll take what we get,” Brenno said. “And we'll just keep plugging away. Spring will be right around the corner. It's Minnesota. What can you do?”

For what you need to know about Rochester’s snow emergency, click here.