Rochester citywide cleanup delayed until October

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The annual Litter Bit Better citywide cleanup has been postponed until October.

For volunteers and groups that have already registered, sites will continue to be held for those groups unless they cancel through Eventbrite or by emailing stormwater@rochestermn.gov. Registration will remain open over the summer and volunteers can sign up for sites and participate in the event this fall.

“The health and safety of our Litter Bit Better volunteers are of the highest importance,” says Stephanie Hatzenbihler, Environmental Education Specialist for the City of Rochester. “It’s important to remember that there are still many ways to care for our environment while practicing social distancing.”

Some of those ways are:

1. Litter Walks. Bring a small trash bag on any walks you take and pick up any litter along the way. If your dog tags along, be sure to clean up their waste too.

2. Adopt-a-Drain. Register for www.adopt-a-drain.org and clean up debris on storm drains in your neighborhood.

3. Prevent litter at home. Place all trash in a plastic bag and tie the bag shut before throwing it away. Do not overload your garbage and recycling containers and make sure each container cover closes completely.

4. Recycle. Learn what can be recycled with your curbside hauler or at the Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus. All items should be clean, dry, and empty and then placed loosely in your recycling cart.