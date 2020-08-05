Rochester city parks see increase in maintenance complaints

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After receiving an increase in complaints about Rochester parks the city is reminding the community how to get involved in improving them.

Mayor Kim Norton says the increase is likely twofold; since the pandemic more people are using the parks to get outdoors and keep active. However, as another result of the pandemic, there was a decrease in city parks and recreation maintenance funds.

That decrease is leading to an uptick in complaints from the community.

Norton says two main complaints have to do with dog walkers not properly disposing of their pet's waste as well a concerns over the bacteria in Cascade Lake.

She says if community members have any issues with their area parks the best thing to do is connect with their Rochester Parks Board ward representative directly.

"It's a smart thing to do," said Norton. "Those ward reps represent them just like their city council ward rep represents them on city council issues. The city council does provide the budget for the parks department but it's actually those park board reps that set the agenda for our parks and recreation department."

Norton also says the city is planning on using $75,000 of Care's Act funding to hire employees as part of the Conservation Core effort to keep city parks clean.

If you're interested in contacting your ward representative you find find their contact information here.