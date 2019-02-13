Rochester city ordinances require snow to be cleared within 24 hours of snowfall

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester area saw about 7 inches of snow over the past 48 hours. But with all of this snow, how much of it is up to residents to clear?



According to Rochester City Ordinance, home owners are required to remove snow from their driveways and public sidewalks within 24 hours of snowfall.



They also say you must move recycling and trash bins from the way of snow plows, preferably in your driveway. They’re asking residents to also clear snow from fire hydrants…one last thing, if you notice a neighbor who’s home isn’t shoveled, ask if they need some help.

Jennifer Juer is a home owner who tells KIMT she and her neighbors help each other out all the time, that's what being a Minnesotan is all about! "Because they always help me. We kind of help each other on this block so we kind of go back and forth clearing the path either shoveling or snow blowing."