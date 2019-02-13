Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester city ordinances require snow to be cleared within 24 hours of snowfall

The city is also asking residents to clear the snow from fire hydrants.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester area saw about 7 inches of snow over the past 48 hours. But with all of this snow, how much of it is up to residents to clear?


According to Rochester City Ordinance, home owners are required to remove snow from their driveways and public sidewalks within 24 hours of snowfall.


They also say you must move recycling and trash bins from the way of snow plows, preferably in your driveway. They’re asking residents to also clear snow from fire hydrants…one last thing, if you notice a neighbor who’s home isn’t shoveled, ask if they need some help.

Jennifer Juer is a home owner who tells KIMT she and her neighbors help each other out all the time, that's what being a Minnesotan is all about! "Because they always help me. We kind of help each other on this block so we kind of go back and forth clearing the path either shoveling or snow blowing."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events