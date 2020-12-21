Rochester city leaders want your feedback on a new COVID-19 survey

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester city leaders want your feedback on COVID-19 impacts as well as diversity, equity and inclusion.

A new survey asks you questions about the impacts the pandemic has made on you and your family and it's open to everyone in the Med City. They want to get a better understanding of how everyone feels and this is a way to connect with them. "We can't solve all the world's problems with just data or data alone or one particular survey," explained the communications and engagement manager, Jenna Bowman. "So we're also working with the Diversity Council to host some virtual community conversations."

The survey only takes about nine minutes and there are a lot of different questions, ranging from how much you know about COVID-19 all the way to if you would recommend Rochester to a friend. Specific questions are related to things like education and finances and also your race and gender. The data gathered from this portion will help the incoming diversity, equity and inclusion director.

Bowman said the results will help determine what they're doing well on and where they need to make improvements moving forward. "This is one critical part of a larger process to develop a comprehensive and community co-design plan," she explained. "So this is not meant to be the end all, be all, but it's also not the start."

The survey will be live through January 2nd. Bowman said they hope to have all the information gathered sometime early next year and the results will be discussed at a city council study session.