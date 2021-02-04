Rochester city leaders joining national policy committees

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayor Kim Norton and City Councilman Patrick Keane have been chosen to serve on several committees for the National League of Cities.

Mayor Norton is joining the Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee, Federal Advocacy Committee and Women in Municipal Government Committee. Councilman Keane will become a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee.

“I am grateful to have been selected to serve on these important committees,” says Norton. “This work is not only important to Rochester, but to cities across our state and nation. NLC does a great job in helping us collectively advance key priorities and topics.”

"The Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee is responsible for policy development and advocacy on transportation including federal funding program, and transportation safety and innovation,” says Keane. “It is important for our city to have a voice as we move through the Federal Small Starts Grant Program for our City's Circulator Transit Project."

The National League of Cities says it serves 19,000 communities across America.