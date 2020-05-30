Rochester city leaders issue statement, cite impact of peaceful protests

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester city leaders said Saturday night that "they have felt the healing" after days of protests in the city.

Mayor Kim Norton praised the peaceful nature of the protests to honor George Floyd and she praised the organizers of the events.

"They've been wonderful to work with," Norton said.

Police Chief Jim Franklin said the focus has been to develop trust with the city.

You can see the full video below from Mayor Norton, Police Chief Jim Franklin and Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.