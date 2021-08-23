Rochester city leaders and businesses celebrate opening of First Ave.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been years in the making but Destination Medical Center's Heart of the City Project is finally taking major steps towards completion with the opening of First Avenue.

City leaders and businesses joined in celebrating the opening between Second Street and Center Street on Monday morning.

DMC Director Patrick Seeb said, "It's very pedestrian-friendly. Traffic can still move but it will move through very slowly. Now, cars can get by; it's easy access to the restaurants and businesses along this corridor."

The new curbless two-way street in the heart of downtown is focused on accessibility and safety.

Mayor Kim Norton said, "That's what this is all about - creating a livable, walk-able community for everyone."

Victoria's Restaurant says the construction and pandemic took a toll on businesses.

Co-owner Natalie Victoria explained, "It's been a long three years and we're incredibly grateful it's over."

However, with the reopening, she says there's hope of renewed traffic along the refreshed corridor.

She added, "First Avenue is kind of a main artery, for the businesses along here, so we are hopeful."

Seeb says it's exciting to see how the community will respond to the Heart of the City Project as it continues to develop and enhance Peace Plaza.

"What we're really doing is creating a downtown that people want to come and visit, spend time in, a place that they will hang out in and use the businesses and develop relationships and loyalty to the businesses," said Seeb.

Construction is still underway around Peace Plaza as Seeb says the project is around 80% finished and is still awaiting the installation of Peace Fountain.

Parallel parking is also available for drivers looking to access the area both on the south and north ends of First Avenue.