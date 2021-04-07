Rochester city leader named to national advisory committee

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another Rochester city official has been appointed to a committee by the National League of Cities (NLC).

Councilmember Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick will served one on NLC’s 2021 Federal Advocacy Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee, which provides strategic direction and guidance on federal agenda and policy priorities.

"I'm happy to be chosen to sit on the National League of Cities Energy, Environment & Natural Resources (EENR) Committee representing Rochester,” says Kirkpatrick. “Advocating at a federal level will help create a more just world where we can honor both our natural and built environments."

Kirkpatrick joins Mayor Kim Norton and Councilmember Patrick Keane in serving on various NLC committees.

“Our federal advocacy committees are the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” says Kathy Maness, councilmember of Lexington, South Carolina, and President of the National League of Cities. “I am proud to have Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick join NLC's Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee on behalf of her residents. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”