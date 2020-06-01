Rochester city government responds to social media post of man detained by police

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A social media post showing Rochester police detaining a man is going viral.

The city has issued a statement on the Twitter post which was shared Saturday about an incident on June 1, 2019, where officers were assigned to work the downtown bar and entertainment area. According to that statement:

“The officers believed they recognized a person known to have an arrest warrant for assault. The individual was roughly the same height, weight and age of the individual the officer believed to have a warrant. Officers approached the male and asked him his name. The individual was not cooperative in identifying himself to officers.”

“The officers determined they had reasonable suspicion to detain the individual and determine his identity. During the brief detention, identification was located showing he was not the individual the officers knew had a warrant. The individual was immediately released. Contrary to social media rumors, the individual was not a Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agent.”

The city says the person detained asked to speak with a supervisor and one arrived to talk to him. The person also asked for the officers’ business cards, which they provided.

The police supervisor that was on scene notified the professional standards manager of this interaction.

“Although we do not always get things right,” says Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin, “the Rochester Police department is an agency dedicated to continuous improvement and providing the highest level of public service to this first class city we serve.”